Qatar defeats hosts South Korea at U23 Asian Cup qualifiers

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 finals are scheduled for 15 April to 3 May, 2024.

Qatar’s national team defeated South Korea 2-0 in a showdown at the Changwon Football Centre in a thrilling opening encounter at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers.

The defining moment of the match came in the 38th minute when forward Ahmed Al Rawi broke the deadlock, propelling Qatar into a 1-0 lead.

The Young Taeguk Warriors exhibited unwavering determination during the second half, relentlessly searching for an equaliser. However, Qatar’s goalkeeper Yousef Abdullah proved to be an impenetrable barrier, thwarting all attempts made by the hosts.

Qatar took full advantage of their dominance, further extending their lead in the 68th minute through the skilled boots of Tameen Mansour Alabdulla, sealing a victory and sending a clear message to their rivals in Group B.

Looking ahead, South Korea will be determined to secure their first points in the tournament when they face Kyrgyz Republic on Saturday, while Qatar aims to sustain their winning momentum against Myanmar.

Qatar’s last match in the single round-robin tournament is scheduled for 12 September against Kyrgyzstan.

In the Group B opener earlier, Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic played a 1-1 draw, both teams securing their first point in the qualifiers. Myanmar, on a mission to return to the finals after their last appearance in 2013, ignited the scoreboard with Kaung Htet Paing’s goal in the 23rd minute, giving Aung Naing’s side a first-half lead.

The second half saw Kyrgyz Republic emerge as the stronger side, eventually finding their equaliser through defender Khristiyan Brauzman in the 52nd minute.

