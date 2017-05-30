Qatar petrol prices to drop for the first time this year
Petrol prices in Qatar will fall slightly in June, the Ministry of Energy and Industry (MEI) has announced.
Premium petrol (91-octane) will continue to cost QR1.60/liter. But Super (95-octane) fuel will be QR1.65/liter, down from QR1.70 currently.
Additionally, the cost of diesel will fall five dirhams to QR1.55/liter.
Though the drop is marginal, June is the first month in 2017 that fuel prices are actually going down.
Before that, they held steady for two months, following five consecutive months of increases, from November 2016 to March 2017.
The drop will likely come as a relief to motorists.
Since Qatar first began fluctuating petrol prices a year ago, they have increased more than 30 percent.
Thoughts?
