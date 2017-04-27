Qatar fuel prices to hold steady in May
Petrol prices in Qatar will remain unchanged next month, government officials have announced.
For the second month in a row, premium petrol (91-octane) will cost QR1.60/liter in May.
And 95-octane super gasoline will also remain at the current prices of QR1.70/liter, the Ministry of Energy and Industry said today.
Additionally, diesel will hold steady for the first time after five consecutive increases at QR1.60/liter.
Relief?
The May prices will likely come as a relief to some motorists, who saw the cost of petrol go up for five consecutive months from November 2016 to March 2017.
But the news may disappoint others, as the price of fuel has yet to drop once this year.
Since Qatar first began fluctuating fuel prices last June, they have increased more than 30 percent for petrol.
Diesel has also seen a 10 percent jump.
Thoughts?
