Qatar’s Amir and Culture Minister tour 33rd edition of Doha International Book Fair

The Amir Sheikh Tamim, alongside Culture Minister Sheikh Abdulrahman, explored the national and international literary pavilions at this year’s fair – including that of the ‘guest of honour,’ Oman



The Amir of Qatar and the Minister of Culture visited the exhibition grounds of the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.



On Wednesday, the Qatari Culture Ministry reported that the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Minister Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani engaged with book enthusiasts from national and international publishing houses.



Qatari participants at this year’s book fair include Roza Publishing House, which was established by Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari and Katara Publishing House whose director is Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi.



The Culture Ministry added that Sheikh Tamim and Minister Sheikh Abdulrahman visited the fair’s participating pavilions, including that of the guest of honour – the Sultanate of Oman.



This tradition dates back to 2010 when the ‘Guest of Honour’ accolade was introduced as part of the book fair’s festivities.

Oman’s Muscat Daily reported on Wednesday that the Qatari Amir was briefed on the cultural offerings at the Oman pavilion which spotlights Qatar’s Gulf neighbour’s cultural, intellectual and historical heritage.



Sheikh Tamim was also shown the rare manuscripts on display at the Omani pavilion. Among the pavilion’s rare texts is a manuscript of Sahih Al Bukhari hadith, which was copied by Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Hakim Al Sanadi in 1417 AD.



Qatar’s culture ministry described the fair’s literary, heritage and cultural offerings as enhancing “the dissemination of culture in Qatari society and the development of its cultural incubator to localise reading.”

تشريف حضرة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير البلاد المفدى معرض الدوحة الدولي للكتاب 33 يشكل ركنا أساسيا لدعم المسيرة الثقافية، ويحفز دعمه الدائم دور النشر القطرية على الاستمرار في الانتاج الثقافي كما يعزّز نشر الثقافة في المجتمع القطري وتنمية حاضنته الثقافية لتوطين…

He added that this drive bolsters the literary arts and inter-cultural exchange between Qatar and its international partners.



On April 29, the Culture Ministry announced via X that the slogan for this year’s fair is ‘Knowledge Builds Civilisations.’



This year also features the largest international participation since the fair began. Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that as many as 515 publishing houses from 42 countries are confirmed to attend.