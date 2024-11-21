Qatar, Malaysia to collaborate on anti-corruption programme for Islamic countries

The anti-corruption program seeks to create a framework for Islamic countries, enhancing transparency and accountability, with guidance from Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed in the Dewan Rakyat [lower house of the parliament] that Malaysia’s efforts to combat corruption have garnered international recognition, with Qatar seeking the country’s expertise in developing anti-corruption initiatives.

On Wednesday, Qatar invited a Malaysian delegation, led by a minister and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), to collaborate on drafting a comprehensive anti-corruption programme for Islamic countries.

This request underscores Malaysia’s growing reputation for reform and its improved standing on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

“I know it’s difficult to fight corruption when it involves the super-rich group because they have many supporters,” Anwar said. “However, the MACC continues its investigations regardless of the individuals’ status.”

The prime minister highlighted that Malaysia’s CPI score, as released by Transparency International, improved from 47 points in 2022 to 50 points in 2023.

He attributed this progress to the judiciary’s independence and the consistent efforts of the MACC and the Attorney General’s Chambers in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases.

Transparency International Malaysia had previously acknowledged these initiatives as crucial to enhancing public confidence in anti-corruption measures.

Anwar outlined the MADANI Government’s achievements over the past two years, particularly its unwavering stance on combating corruption.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing corruption at all levels, regardless of the wealth or influence of those involved, and dismissed claims that investigations into prominent individuals are obstructed or politically motivated.

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of collective support to ensure the success of the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

He stressed that Malaysia must address corruption at its roots to secure a stable future, calling for public cooperation in achieving these goals.

Anwar announced that a detailed review of the MADANI Government’s two-year performance would be presented at the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) programme, scheduled for November 22-24 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

This event will provide a platform to showcase the administration’s reform achievements and its roadmap for future governance.