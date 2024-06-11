Qatar lines up summer guide packed with events and promotions

Currently, Katara Hospitality is offering a 40 percent discount across several of its hotels in Doha.

Visit Qatar has launched the latest summer edition of its tourism guide, the Qatar Calendar, presenting residents and visitors with three months of events, enticing promotions, and musical performances during Eid Al Adha from June to August.

From beach activities and getaways to indoor theme parks designed to entertain the little ones, this comprehensive guide offers activities for all age groups.

“Qatar has it all. Whether you are seeking adventure, thrilling entertainment, or family fun, residents and visitors will find something that perfectly suits their preferences during the summer months,” said Head of Qatar Calendar Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al Thani.

Visit Qatar has collaborated with stakeholders from across the country to develop a centralised and user-friendly platform that provides all the necessary information, leading to the creation of the Qatar Calendar, she explained.

“Whether it’s our country’s natural attractions, pristine coastline and beaches, or indoor family-friendly fun, we are confident these carefully curated events will help showcase Qatar’s rich hospitality on the global stage,” Sheikha Noor said.

For the Eid Al Adha holidays, Visit Qatar will host two concerts.

“Thekra Remains” at the Qatar National Convention Centre’s (QNCC) Al Mayassa Theatre will feature Moroccan and Tunisian singers Asma Lamnawar and Oumaima Taleb on June 18.

The following day will see the “Lailet Elzaman Eljameel” concert with Egyptian singers Mai Farouk and Reham Abdel Hakim.

For indoor fun, families can visit Qatar’s various indoor amusement parks, such as Virtuocity, Angry Birds World, Doha Quest, and Trocadero.

From June 18 to July 13, families can also enjoy Inflatacity at QNCC, which offers fun activities for both children and adults on inflatables that span an area of 30,000 square metres.

Msheireb Downtown Doha will host “Eid and Summer Nights” from June 16 to August 31, providing festivities for visitors of all ages.

This summer sees the return of the popular Qatar Toy Festival, running from July 15 to August 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), putting famous toy brands and activations for children on display.

Waterparks and beaches

For outdoor activities, the newly opened Meryal Waterpark in Lusail’s Qetaifan Island boasts the tallest waterslide in the world. At 85 metres, the Icon Tower is just four metres shorter than London’s Big Ben.

With over 560km of coastline, Qatar offers numerous public and private beaches across its luxurious resorts.

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq, located at the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, provides both natural beauty and adventure.

Further south, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort Villas provide a luxurious stay with beaches and exciting water activities.

Currently, Katara Hospitality is offering a 40 percent discount across several of its hotels and restaurants in Doha.

Visitors and residents alike can also indulge in private beaches at Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, Doha Beach Club, Banana Island Resort Doha, West Bay Beach, 974 Beach, and Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha.