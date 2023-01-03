Qatar lifts five more medals at weightlifting championships

Some 100 competitors from 15 different countries participated in the two competitions.

Qatar secured five medals on the third day of the Men’s West Asian Weightlifting Championship and Men’s and Women’s Qatar Weightlifting Cup.

Fares Ibrahim won three gold medals at the West Asian Weightlifting Championship in the 96kg category, while two bronze medals were secured by Noreen Eid at the Qatar Weightlifting Cup.

A day earlier, Qatari athletes at the tournaments secured 12 other medals.

Lifting for Qatar, Rebeka Ibrahim claimed six gold medals in the 59kg event while her colleague Hazem Hassan won three gold medals in the West Asian Weightlifting Championship and three other medals at the weightlifting cup.

Some 100 competitors from 15 different countries participated in the two competitions, which began on December 30 and are scheduled to last through January 4.

In a press conference following his victory, Ibrahim set his sights on more medals at the Qatar Cup in the 102kg competitions.

The athlete noted the West Asian Championships and the Qatar Cup are part of his preparation for upcoming events, including the Asian Championship in May, the World Championship, in September, as well as the Qatar Cup in December, which will determine eligibility for the 2024 Olympics.

The ongoing tournaments in Qatar this year have pushed the boundaries with women participating for the first time.

Mustafa Saleh, president of the West Asian Weightlifting Federation, praised Qatar for its outstanding organisation of the two events.

Ismail Al Qaoud, a member of the Qatar Weightlifting Federation’s Board of Directors, noted fierce competition at both tournaments and hailed the flawless planning.

In a news release, Al Qaoud praised the Qatari weightlifters’ accomplishments despite their first-ever international appearance and noted they had put up a fight despite of facing off against athletes with extensive experience.