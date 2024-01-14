Qatar leads Group A at the end of the group stages in the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Host and defending champion Qatar opened the AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a dominant win, defeating Lebanon 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

After a prevailing win in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Qatar leads Group A at the end of the group stages 1st round with three points.

The Maroons defeated Lebanon 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium with goals from Almoez Ali and Akram Afif.

Playing with a 4-2-3-1 lineup, Qatar managed to control the ball efficiently as Lebanon aimed to defend.

By halftime, Qatar reigned on the pitch, holding 74% ball possession with three shots on target.

The triumph victory in front of a crowd of 82,000 edges Qatar ahead of its competitors of China, Tajikistan, and Lebanon.

Petar Segrt’s Tajikistan side held China to a goalless draw at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday, framing both teams to receive one point each.

Lebanon falls last after its defeat by Qatar, placing it with zero points.

Qatar will now aim to defend their championship run by facing off Tajikistan, who are debuting in the tournament for the first time.

The central Asian nation is the only debutant in Qatar 2023, having booked its place in the finals by topping a qualifiers group that included the Kyrgyz Republic, Singapore, and Myanmar.

The two teams will meet on the pitch this Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium.