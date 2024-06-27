Qatari Diar launches vast Simaisma Project

The Simaisma Project will span eight million square metres and stretch along seven kilometres of pristine beachfront on Qatar’s eastern coast.

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company have unveiled the Simaisma Project, which is expected to become a prominent urban landmark in the Gulf country.

Introduced at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, this development adds to Qatar’s expanding array of distinctive tourist destinations along its coastline.

Speaking at the launch, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, the Minister of Municipality, underlined the project’s significance.

“As we move steadily towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, we are building a future more prosperous and stable for future generations, economically, socially and environmentally,” he said.

Al Attiyah emphasised the crucial role of collaboration between public and private sector partners to sustain and strengthen Qatar’s ongoing growth trajectory.

For his part, Ali bin Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, stated that the latest project will set a new regional tourism standard.

“This latest project has been planned under the umbrella of the Ministry of Municipality and is in line with the path of continued economic growth pursued by the State of Qatar,” the CEO said in a recorded message.

The event was also attended by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Beach resorts, residencies and a golf course

The Simaisma Project will span eight million square metres and extend along seven kilometres of pristine beachfront on Qatar’s eastern coast, providing novel tourist and entertainment experiences.

It will host 16 tourism zones available for private-sector development, including resorts that will be spread out over four zones, each with a unique design and character.

In addition, the project will feature a world-class theme park, an 18-hole golf course, residential villas, a yacht marina, and luxury restaurants and retailers.

The Simaisma Project, an integrated tourism development, represents a significant stride towards achieving the ambitious goals of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which seeks to enhance the role of non-oil sectors in the economy.

This upcoming beachfront development is poised to create lucrative investment prospects for real estate, development, and tourism firms, bolstering the private sector and attracting foreign direct investments.

Qatari Diar has 50 investment projects under development in 20 countries worldwide, with an investment value of around $35bn.

The company seeks to provide investment opportunities for both local and foreign real estate developers in many of its projects worldwide.