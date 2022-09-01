Qatar golfers swing by Paris for annual Eisenhower Trophy

Qatar national golf team has flown to Paris for the four-round World Golf Championships, otherwise known as the Eisenhower Trophy.

The three-man team, including Ali Abdullah Al Shahrani, Saleh Ali Al Kaabi, and Jaham Jassim Al Kuwari, will participate in the global tournament that hosts 200 players, representing 74 countries.

Following the victory by Sweden’s women’s team in last week’s Espirito Santo Trophy in Paris, the four-round tournament will be the 32nd edition.

Qatar will face a challenging contest, as defending champs Denmark will attempt to lift the Eisenhower Trophy once again.

This year’s four-day format will follow a 72-hole event.

Each team has two or three players and will play 18-holes of stroke play, and the total of the two lowest scores from each team forms the team score for the round.

Additionally, an individual match will also run parallel to the team event.

The winning team in the men’s competition receives possession of the Eisenhower Trophy for the next two years, with the team’s members receiving gold medals.

Runner-ups will receive silver medals, and members of the third-place teams will receive bronze medals. The lowest individual score in each championship is recognised at the closing ceremony, but no prizes are awarded.

Qatar will be joined by several GCC countries, including the UAE, which will be the 2023 hosts of the tournament.

The UAE’s World Amateur Team Championships will be held in October 2023.

Secretary General of the Qatar Golf Association Fahad Nasser Al Nuaimi has emphasised that Qatar’s golfers need to be involved more in international competitions to enhance their skills.

Qatar’s involvement in Golf dates back to 1998 when the country hosted the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters competition.

The Qatar Masters is one of three European Tour golf tournaments hosted in the GCC, and the country has hosted it every year at the Doha Golf Club.