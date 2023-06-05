Qatar Football Association elects vice president

Several shifts have emerged at the Qatar Football Association, including senior leadership.

Qatar Football Association’s Executive Committee has anointed Mohammad Khalifa Al Suwaidi as Vice President of the organisation.

The decision was made on Sunday after several changes occurred at QFA’s General Assembly meeting last month, with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani being unanimously elected as Honorary President of the QFA.

📃 | Mr. Mohammed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi is appointed as the Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association pic.twitter.com/9BdseHEPfA — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 4, 2023

Al-Suwaidi has led the implementation of Aspire Zone Foundation as Chief Executive Officer since 2015 and will seek to develop a strategy for the QFA for 2023-2027 alongside other members.

Alongside the appointment of Al-Suwaidi, a task team has been developed to establish QFA fundamentals for the next four years.

In addition, the first meeting of the QFA Executive Committee discussed topics and reports submitted to the group, with decisions and suggestions being made by various members.

Last month’s meeting also witnessed the membership of new football clubs, including Al Bidda, Al Waab, and Lusail SC.

With the introduction of the new teams, the QFA sits with 18 clubs that consist of both 1st and 2nd division teams.

For the 2023-2024 season, the Qatar Stars League will kick off on 17 August.