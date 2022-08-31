Qatar falls short against Brazil in Volleyball Men’s World Championship

Qatar’s national volleyball team lost to Brazil 3-0 on Tuesday, suffering its third defeat at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Held in the capital city of Slovenia, Brazil dominated (13/25), (23/25), and (24/26) Qatar in the last group stage match between both groups.

Qatar’s men have underperformed in the games, as Brazil’s match was another defeat for the squad.

The Qataris witnessed a 3-0 loss to Japan (20/25), (18/25), and (15/25) last Friday in the opening matches of Group B of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

The team’s second defeat was handed to them by the Cubans.

Qatar’s match against Cuba was its best performing play as the team landed a 1/3 loss (21 / 25)، (21 / 25،) (25 / 22)، (19 / 25).

The 20th staging of the championship hosts 24 teams worldwide, who are divided into six groups of four.

Poland ranked first after beating the United States in a tight comeback on the leaderboards, with Qatar dropping three spots after its loss to 25th behind Finland.

Last year Brazilian men broke records after going on to lift their fourth World Championship trophy at the FIVB Volleyball tournament.

Within the Gulf, Qatar’s volleyball team struck gold as the team set a new record by winning the tournament without losing a single game at the third GCC Games in Kuwait.

Last week, Qatar’s U-20 team bagged the Asian Volleyball Championship by defeating the UAE 3-0 (25-19), (25-21), and 25-16).

The Asian Championship included six Arab teams, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain, the host country.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship comes to an end on 11 September.