Qatar eliminates India 2-1 in World Cup and AFC qualification 

Qatar has already qualified for the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifications while also nailing a spot at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

In a do-or-die match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, India fell short of survival as Qatar defeated and eliminated the team 2-1 in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Group A match.

The Blue Tigers opened the scoreline after Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the back of Qatar’s net in the 37th minute.

With the Maroons lacking a solid defence in the first half, Chhangte gifted the Indian team a lead as they attempted to cling to second place in their group.

Despite playing on their home turf, the crowd was dominated by Indian fans, encouraging a squad that dominated both defensively and offensively.

After the half, Yousef Aymen bagged an equaliser, bringing the game to a tie in the 73rd minute.

Aymen’s right-footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner snuck behind the Indian defence.

Yet the Qatari goal was questionable, as India’s veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu protested that the ball seemed to have gone out of play right before the goal.

However, with no VAR, the goal was allowed to stand.

Minutes after, Ahmed Al Rawi struck and secured Qatar’s second goal as his right-footed shot came found the bottom right corner from outside the box.

The two goals ensured Marquez Lopez’s side to go through to the next round undefeated.

Kuwait became the second team to progress to the next round from the group after they defeated Afghanistan on the same day.