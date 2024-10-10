Qatar elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027

Out of the 18 countries elected, Qatar is the only Arab state in the council.

The United Nations General Assembly has elected Qatar to the UN Human Rights Council, granting the country a three-year term starting on January 1, 2025.

The election took place during a secret ballot, where Qatar received support from 167 countries. Out of the 18 countries elected, Qatar is the only Arab state in the council.

Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN, expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting that the votes reflect international recognition of Qatar’s steadfast commitment to promoting and protecting human rights at both national and international levels.

She emphasised that this victory is a culmination of Qatar’s continuous efforts to promote the values of justice, equality, and human rights, and reflects confidence in its constructive role in the Human Rights Council.

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva: Qatar's HRC Membership Reflects Country's International Status#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/fZo2XWzVX5 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 10, 2024

Sheikha Alya went on to say that this election underscores Qatar’s dedication to collaborating with all member states to advance human rights and foster dialogue on global challenges.

She also reiterated that Qatar is committed to achieving its goals in protecting human rights, advocating for vulnerable populations, and supporting initiatives that promote human dignity.

The 17 other members, who will all serve three-year terms beginning on January 1, are: Benin, Bolivia, Colombia, Cyprus, Czechia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Iceland, Kenya, Marshall Islands, Mexico, North Macedonia, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.