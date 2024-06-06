Qatar edges closer to $1bn deal to host rugby Nations Championship finals

Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Rugby” in bid documents, Qatar proposes a three-day sporting festival every two years starting November 2026.

Qatar is on the brink of finalising a monumental $1bn, eight-year deal to host the prestigious finals of rugby’s Nations Championship, having secured exclusive negotiating rights.

The Gulf nation’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has entered into a two-month exclusivity period with Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, the two governing bodies orchestrating the upcoming tournament set to commence in 2026, according to The Telegraph.

Qatar’s ambitious proposal entails hosting a thrilling six-match finals series, showcasing all 12 tier one nations. Following discussions with the unions, they have been granted the green light to progress.

Dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of Rugby,’ this groundbreaking initiative is poised to launch with a three-day sporting spectacle every two years, commencing in November 2026.

The innovative format involves the Six Nations teams embarking on tours to the southern hemisphere for three matches biennially, while also hosting three home games against southern hemisphere counterparts during the autumn season.

Multiple venues in Doha, including the illustrious Lusail Stadium, which witnessed the climax of the 2022 football World Cup, will serve as the backdrop for the event.

Qatar’s plan entails pitting the top-ranked European team against the leading southern hemisphere team in a grand final, while other teams battle it out in a series of ranking matches, culminating in determining placements down to sixth place.

The participation of Fiji and Japan alongside powerhouses like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Argentina adds further excitement to the competition against the European nations.

This substantial funding, earmarked for appearance fees and prize money, is predominantly secured through strategic partnerships. Qatar Airways has stepped in as the title sponsor, while a lucrative marketing arrangement with Pitch International ensures the sale of global TV rights for both the finals and the six preceding group matches.

The allure of sponsorship has also attracted interest from prominent Qatari entities such as Qatar National Bank and QatarEnergy, further bolstering the financial backing for the event, as per reports.

Despite a competing bid from global sports and media titan IMG, Six Nations and SANZAAR are presently leaning towards Qatar’s proposal, recognising its substantial benefits and opportunities for growth.

Qatar’s offer is especially appealing to unions grappling with financial difficulties and struggling to sell TV rights, the Telegraph report highlighted.

New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia have all reported substantial losses in recent years, while the RFU failed to secure a broadcast partner for England’s upcoming match against Japan.

For this, World Rugby’s streaming service, Rugby Pass, will be airing the match.

The final decision rests with the Six Nations and SANZAAR, though World Rugby is also involved in the negotiations.

The global governing body may support the proposal, seeing a share of the generated funds to help grow the sport in tier-two nations and to develop rugby in poorer countries.

Qatar has developed its reputation as a major sports hub venue. It will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025, followed by the Basketball World Cup in 2027. A bid for the 2036 Olympics is also currently under consideration.

The Gulf nation boasts eight official stadiums, seven of which have been built since 2010. All of them are located within a 54km radius of Doha.