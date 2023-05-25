Qatar Economic Forum a ‘long-lasting’ platform to tackle global issues: Bloomberg

Participants also have the chance to network, exchange knowledge, and establish connections during the QEF.

The Qatar Economic Forum powered by Bloomberg is seen as a long-lasting platform that tackles relevant conversations and topics that are contingent on the time it is taking place, the media organisation said.

Referring to this year’s QEF, Amit Nayak, Managing Director of MENA at Bloomberg told Doha News: “This is the third forum and we’re continuing to expand and innovate and we really see this as a long lasting platform to have a wide variety of conversations that are relevant to what’s happening in the world right now.”

“So for us innovation and really focusing on how we can further evolve and build on the success of the first three years.”

In an interview with Doha News on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Nayak underlined the significance of the event in Qatar and beyond. “It really brings to light the power of Bloomberg and it’s been incredible to see the number of people that have come from all over the world and the conversations that have happened on the stage,” Nayak noted.

Through various panel discussions and interviews, the forum focuses on ongoing trends coupled with pressing issues that are plaguing the globe to help carry on the conversation.

This year’s event saw multiple signings, one of which included Qatar pledging 20% of its International Monetary Fund reserve asset to help tackle global poverty.

“For us, it’s really exciting to have the dynamic conversations that we’re having, but also the deals that are getting done and the conversations that are happening. We’re very excited in our third year to continue building on this in the years that follow,” Nayak told Doha News.

The event also sets in motion “the incredible networking and the meetings that have been happening,” he added.