Qatar Cup 2024 kicks off on May 1

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced the dates for the highly anticipated Qatar Cup 2024, with May 1st staging the semi-final clashes and May 4 the final.

The tournament will feature the top four clubs from the 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League standings.

Scheduled for May 1, the semi-final clashes will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and the Khalifa International Stadium. The showdown will witness the first-placed team will compete against the fourth-placed contender, while the battle intensifies as the second and third-placed teams vie for supremacy.

The final will be staged at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, the home ground of the Al Duhail club, on May 4 at 7 p.m.

The announcement of the semifinal teams and other details will follow the conclusion of the league championship, where the final standings will dictate the four participating clubs.

To note, penalty kicks will be implemented immediately, bypassing any extra time, in the event of a tie at the conclusion of regular time.