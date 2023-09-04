Qatar cricketers eliminated from women’s T20 qualifiers

Nepal has assured a place in the semi-finals of the ICC women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers after beating Qatar.

Nepal defeated Qatar by nine wickets at the Asian qualifier in Malaysia, setting up for journey to the semi-final.

Qatar currently sits last in Group A after suffering defeats to Bahrain, Bhutan, and UAE. Al Annabi will play the last game of their group against Malaysia on Wednesday despite being mathematically eliminated.

However, the victory for Nepal is the fourth consecutive win for the team, which shares the lead with UAE. Both sides have won four times and meet each other up next.

In the match against Qatar, Nepal were looking at a target of 75 runs to be assured of victory and they gathered the runs in 10.3 overs – almost 9 less than Qatar’s 20 overs for 74 runs. They won the toss and decided to bowl.

Star Nepali athlete Indu Burma remained unbeaten with 20 runs and was named player of the match.

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Qatar made 74 runs in the limited 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Indu Barma took three wickets for Nepal while Puja Mahato and Kabita Joshi took a wicket each. Meanwhile, Qatar only took 1 wicket courtesy of Sabeeja Panayan.