Qatar collects nine medals at Pan Arab Games

A total of 18 countries are battling for the medals in Algeria.

Team Qatar has raised its count of wins, securing nine medals at the 2023 Pan Arab Sports Games.

Medal-heavy Al Annabi athletes clinched four golds, two silvers, and three bronzes at the competition in Algeria.

Qatar’s boxer Dana Ali won the bronze medal in the weight of 63 kg, becoming the first female to win a medal for the Qatari athletes in this year’s tournament.

Bassem Hemeida clocked a time of 49.14 seconds to catch the gold medal in the 400m hurdles, with Ahmed Al Seifi flinging in the silver medal at the hammer throw tournament with a 69.61 metre throw.

The wins bring Qatar’s six medals from last week to nine, making the Gulf state one of the most successful countries in the competition so far.

Competing among 3,500 athletes from over a dozen countries, Qatar also eased past Jordan 36-21 in its first victory at the handball tournament

The Gulf state also defeated Jordan at the men’s volleyball semi-finals with a 3-0 win.

At the Table Tennis competition in the city of Tipaza, Qatar prevailed in its first match to continue into the next rounds.

As the competition continues to mid-July, 115 Qatari star athletes are competing in various sports, with the fencing competitions beginning this week.