Qatar Charity launches development projects in Ghana

As part of Qatar’s ongoing support for Ghana, Qatar Charity has developed several initiatives, including a school for orphans, and the cornerstone for their permanent headquarters.

Qatar Charity has launched a series of development projects in Ghana, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing support for the country.

The newly inaugurated projects include a multi-service centre in Enesuanu, an orphanage and school in Prampram, the Dar Al Salam Model Village, and the foundation stone for Qatar Charity’s permanent headquarters in Ghana.

The announcement was made during a visit led by Director of Development Operations Abdulaziz Jassim Haji, and Hamad Al-Suwaidi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Qatari Embassy in Accra. The two Qataris met with Ghanaian officials and community leaders to mark the occasion.

The multi-service centre in Enesuanu has been designed to significantly improve community well-being. It includes a clinic with separate male and female wards, an outpatient department, and a maternity unit.

Additionally, the centre features a school with three classrooms, a library, a principal’s office, and a staff room, as well as a mosque and accommodation for teachers and nurses.

Haji emphasised Qatar Charity’s commitment to Enesuanu’s development and thanked local leaders, the District Chief Executive, and donors for their crucial support in making the project a success.

Jibril Mohammed, a leading Ghanian philanthropist who provided the land for the centre, emphasised the importance of linking these facilities with relevant authorities to ensure effective service delivery in education, healthcare, and public health.

He also thanked Qatar Charity for its support of development projects in the African continent.

“May Allah bless the good country for their humanitarian programmes for the needy in Africa,” he said.

During the visit, the delegation laid the foundation stone for Qatar Charity’s new headquarters in Ghana. Valued at more than one million dollars, the land was donated by Ghanaian Haji Hakim.

The headquarters will feature a shopping mall, sports academy, food court, and various shops, offering diverse entertainment and social opportunities.

In the Ningo Prampram District, Qatar Charity opened the Ithmar orphanage and school. This facility aims to provide orphans with essential care and support, ensuring they have a decent and hopeful future.

QC also launched the Dar Al Salam Model Village, which covers 25 acres. This project includes a school, clinic, mosque, and housing for teachers and nurses. Additionally, it features a two-story orphanage with the capacity to accommodate 120 orphans.

These initiatives reaffirm Qatar Charity’s commitment to supporting orphans in rural areas and emphasise the importance of education, food, and shelter in helping children grow into active members of society.

Ghanaian officials have praised Qatar Charity’s initiatives, as reported by local media.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Qatar Charity Ghana and the entire community,” Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom, District Chief Executive of Ayensuano, said.

“Qatar Charity will periodically visit to explore how we can extend help to other communities,” she added.