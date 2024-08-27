Qatar Charity delivers urgent aid to 100,000 people in Gaza

Qatar Charity (QC) partnered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday to bolster humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

Qatar Charity has announced it has delivered urgent aid to 100,000 people in Gaza as part of its ongoing efforts to bring relief to the enclave and tackle humanitarian crises.

On Monday, QC announced on X its partnership with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as part of its dedication to support critical humanitarian initiatives.

The collaboration has resulted in a substantial $3 million donation aimed at providing crucial support, including food supplies, emergency shelter, and healthcare services for those affected by the crisis in Gaza. As reported by United Nations.

The CEO of Qatar Charity, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, stressed the urgent need for aid in Gaza, saying: “Our commitment to helping those in need remains strong. Partnering with UNRWA is crucial for providing immediate relief.”

Al-Kuwari also highlighted the challenges faced by humanitarian workers and the need for better access and a ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s civilians.

UNRWA Chief of Staff Ben Majekodunmi expressed his gratitude for Qatar Charity’s support, stating it’s “crucial for providing much-needed humanitarian aid.”

“We commend Qatar Charity for being a reliable partner of the UN family and for supporting UN humanitarian operations globally,” he added.