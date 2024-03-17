Qatar’s captain Al-Haydos retires from international football

During his spell on the football pitch, the 33-year-old star played 183 international matches, scoring 41 goals.

After leading the team to back-to-back AFC Asian Cup wins, Qatari captain Hassan Al-Haydos has bid farewell to international football after appearing in 183 games for Qatar over 16 years.

Announcing the decision ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait set to kick off on March 21st for the

the joint qualifier match, Al Haydos was glorified by the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

“The Qatar Football Association extends its deepest gratitude to Hassan Al Haydos, the national team captain, as he announces his retirement from international football after an outstanding career spanning many years,” the QFA said.

On Saturday, the Qatari captain posted a video online that confirmed his departure sooner rather than later.

Sitting alongside Qatar’s national coach, Marquez Lopez, the Qatari forward is seen addressing a group, stating, “You’re all heroes, and you have an important task ahead of you, to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in Qatar’s history and we all have confidence in you.”

FIFA’s official X account also applauded the star, writing, “Congratulations on a great international career, Hassan Al-Haydos!”

Al Haydos will retire the pitch, having represented Al Annabi in 183 international matches, during which he scored 41 goals.

Marking his international debut in 2008, Al Haydos won QFA’s Most Promising Player Award the same year before being named Best Player in 2015.

With back-to-back victories in the 2019 and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Al Haydos will loom in the country’s football legacy as one of the best to ever play.