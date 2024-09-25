Qatar becomes first Arab country admitted to U.S. Visa Waiver Programme

The latest decision marks a new milestone in Qatar and the U.S. relations, especially given the former’s pivotal diplomatic efforts in numerous mediation efforts in issues concerning Washington.

The United States has admitted Qatar to its Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) granting Qatari citizens a visa-free entry for tourism or business for up to 90 days, marking the first move of its kind for an Arab country.

The two countries have announced the decision in a joint statement on Tuesday, where they said the waiver will come into effect no later than December 1, once the Electronic System for Travel Authorization is updated.

In turn, Qatar will enable American citizens to visit Doha and stay for up to 90 days instead of the 30-day limit starting from October 1.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the designation came after Qatar met “strict security requirements”, noting that the decision is evidence of Doha and Washington’s “strategic partnership”.

“Qatar’s fulfillment of the stringent security requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program will deepen our strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between our two countries,” Blinken said.

“Qatar’s entry will make travel between the United States and Qatar safer, more secure, and easier for both Americans and Qataris,” he added.

The VWP encourages security partnerships between the U.S. and the designated countries, with Qatar set to become the 42nd member. The strict requirements entail counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management.

Countries would require a rate of nonimmigrant visa refusals below three percent during the previous fiscal year.

“Qatar put forth a significant whole-of-government effort to meet all program requirements, including entering into partnerships with the United States to share information on terrorism and serious crimes,” the statement said.

Qatari travelers with valid B-1/B-2 visas may still use their visa for travel and it will remain an option, the statement explained.

The latest decision marks a new milestone in Qatar and the U.S. relations, especially given the former’s pivotal diplomatic efforts in numerous mediation efforts in issues concerning Washington.

Such roles include the current mediation between Israel and Hamas in an effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a captives release deal. Qatar had also led key mediation over the past couple of years including between the U.S and other sides, including Venezuela, Iran and the Taliban.

In a statement, Doha’s ambassador to Washington, Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, said the latest designation reflected “the deepening of the already strong relationship” between both countries.

“This development will bring significant benefits for both countries, and we look forward to increased bilateral cooperation in commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange in the years to come,” the Qatari ambassador said.

“We are proud of this significant development in our partnership and remain committed to further advancements between our two countries,” he added.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden designated Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) as he met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Washington. The designation grants Washington’s foreign partners several benefits in areas concerning defence trade and security cooperation.

The Gulf state also hosts the Al-Udeid Airbase, the largest American military post in the Middle East. In January, the U.S. agreed to extend its military presence at the base in Qatar for another decade.

Meanwhile, in August, the CIA reportedly awarded the head of Qatar’s State Security Agency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi the top “George Tenet” medal.

Two sources privy to the matter had told Axios that CIA director Bill Burns presented Al-Khulaifi the award in a ceremony held at the intelligence agency’s headquarters in the U.S. in “appreciation of his role in maintaining national and regional security”.

The CIA declined to comment on the matter to Axios.

“Qatar has been an exceptional partner for the United States, and our strategic relationship has only grown stronger over the past few years. This is further evidence of our strategic partnership and our shared commitment to security and stability,” Washington’s statement on the VWP said.