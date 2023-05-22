Qatar become finalists in FIFAe Nations Cup 2023

The French team won the first edition in 2019, while the Brazilian team won the last competition in Denmark in 2022.

After defeating the Egyptian and Palestinian national teams in the playoffs, Qatar has qualified for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 (FeNC) Finals.

Qatar competed in the Middle East and Africa region’s play-ins before moving on to the playoffs qualifications, where they defeated Egypt 3-0 and Palestine 1-0 to secure a spot in the July finals.

Qatar finished third in the playoffs after losing to both Morocco and South Africa in a top-three decider on Sunday.

For qualification, the FIFAe Nations Series 2023 teams were divided into five different zones.

The teams from each zone are divided into two groups for the play-ins stage.

Top nations will advance to the playoffs, the final stage before the e-nations Cup. In addition to the host country, 23 nations will qualify for the FIFAe Nations finals.

The FeNC tournament features 24 teams divided into four groups, with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stage and two teams qualifying for the final.

Concerning the in-game squad selection for each national team, FIFA convenes a meeting of participating countries to select players via the ultimate team mode.

To complete their squad lists, each national team alternately adds a player.

Every national team has two players and one substitute.

Matches are played in a 2v2 format, with each pair of national teams playing two games to determine the aggregate goals scored, which ultimately leads to the declaration of the final result.

The Qatari national team will play some online friendly games in preparation for the finals.

On Thursday, the team will face the Bahraini team, with the winner qualifying for the West Asia Championship.