Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatar qualifies for the Round of 16 in beach volleyball 

Team Qatar, led by bronze medalists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan from Tokyo 2020, aims for another medal in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Qatar’s star beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younousse, and Ahmed Tijan advanced to the Round of 16 at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Monday after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sweden in the second round of Pool A.

Despite facing top-ranked Sweden, led by world champions David Aahman and Jonatan Hellvig, Qatar’s Younousse and Tijan secured the win after a set scores of 15-21, 21-19, and 20-18.

Qatar currently tops the group standings with 4 points after winning two matches.

On Saturday, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists kicked off their Olympic Games Paris 2024 campaign with a stellar performance, booking a commanding 2-0 victory over the Italian team of Paolo Nicolae and Samuele Cottava.

Qatar will face Australia’s Mark Nicolaidis and Izac Carracher in their final Pool A match, next.

Australia sits last in the group after witnessing two defeats by Italy and Sweden.

Younousse and Tijan, ranked 14th in the FIVA classification for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, qualified for the games last month after reaching 5800 points in 10 competitions.