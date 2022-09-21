Qatar back on track with F1 in 2023

Qatar’s circuit will light up on 8th October 2023 as part of a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

Formula One (F1) drivers will race in Qatar’s Grand Prix for a second time per an announcement released on Tuesday by the FIA organisation.

Qatar’s return to the race track will be historic as Formula 1 will host 24 races for the first time in history.

The longest season of F1 will begin in Bahrain on 5th March and span over eight months ending a the Abu Dhabi race track on 26th November.

Absent from this year’s season because of World Cup preparations, Qatar’s circuit will light up on 8th October 2023 as part of a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

Lusail International Circuit

At its opening F1 event at the Lusail International Circuit in 2021, British Mercedes superstar driver Lewis Hamilton dominated the race finishing first against his rival Max Verstappen.

After Hamilton completed the 57-lap race at the circuit, he praised the new track for its smooth grade.

“That last lap was beautiful, it was a really sweet lap. This track is amazing to drive; it is incredibly fast. It felt good,” Hamilton said

Built in under a year, the Lusail International Circuit will now be hosting a decade of races per an agreement set in 2021.

F1 racing is now added to the country’s long list of sport hosting events transforming it into a sports capital in the Gulf region.