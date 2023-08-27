Qatar Airways passengers to get free entry to Expo 2023 Doha

The six-month event marks Qatar’s inaugural A1 International Horticultural Exhibition and is scheduled to occur from October 2023 until March 2024.

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to distribute complimentary admission passes to all global visitors for the entirety of the much-anticipated Expo 2023 Doha, in which three million visits are expected.

The event’s official airline announced the move in a bid to draw global interest and showcasing Qatar as an attractive travel hotspot. The six-month event marks Qatar’s inaugural A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, scheduled to occur from October 2023 until March 2024 at Doha’s Al Bidda Park.

Themed as ‘Green Desert, Better Environment,’ the Expo’s goal is to draw in international communities and will involve 80 countries.

Discover Qatar, the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways, is offering complimentary entry vouchers to all international travellers for the duration of the Expo 2023 Doha.

“This includes stopover packages where options range from the Standard Stopover, showcasing 4-star hotel accommodations starting at USD 14 per night, to the Premium Stopover, presenting 5-star hotel selections from USD 23. For those desiring the pinnacle of luxury, the Luxury Stopover offers lavish 5-star hotel stays, inclusive of breakfast, with prices starting from USD 81,” Qatar Airways said in a press release.

The event is set to signify Doha’s commitment to the twin pillars of sustainability and innovation. Set to be the showstoppers at the event, the Environment Centre & Biodiversity Museum, Family Amphitheatre, Indoor Domes, Cultural Bazaar, Farmers Market, Sponsors Area, and Grandstand Arena, form the pillars of the global event.

“The upcoming months promise an array of cultural, environmental, and innovative experiences in Qatar for visitors from around the globe. As the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha, we look forward to welcoming international guests to Qatar, offering them our signature hospitality and connecting them to this monumental event,” Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism CEO Akbar Al Baker said.