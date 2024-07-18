‘Next Gen’ of luxury: Qatar Airways set to reveal latest business class offering

The carrier promises that the product’s upgrade will include improvements in passenger comfort and dining experiences.



Qatar Airways, the award-winning national carrier, is set to unveil its “next generation” of business class offerings at an international airshow in the United Kingdom this month.



In a news release published on Wednesday, Qatar Airways announced that the “Qsuite Next Gen” will be presented at the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow, set to take place from July 22-26.



“We are confident that the reveal of our latest business class offering will be a huge draw for the global aviation community,” remarked Badr Al Meer, Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer.



Despite not giving away too many details about what passengers can expect, the Qatar Airways news release added that the future of its business class product will feature “advancements in comfort, collaborative and social design elements and passenger dining experiences.”



The carrier will also display its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700 aircrafts.

QSuite cabin

QA currently offers four QSuite configurations to travel long-haul in style.



This includes window single suites for solo travellers, and aisle double, quad and twin suites.



Among the array of amenities is the array of entertainment options on the national carrier’s Oryx One entertainment system.



Last month, Qatar Museums announced that it will be taking the nation’s cultural heritage to the skies as the Qatar Museums Channel becomes the latest addition to Qatar Airways’s Oryx One.



Titles that will feature on the channel include the Akilna and Treasures of Islamic Art series, as well as the award-winning animated Hazawy show which introduces audiences to Qatar’s folklore traditions.



The QSuite is a signature of the carrier’s select business class routes.



Last month, Qatar Airways was recognised as the “World’s Best Business Class” and “World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge” at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards.