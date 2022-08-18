Qatar 2022 a ‘World Cup for all Arabs’: Saudi sports minister

Qatar is hosting the region’s first ever FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has applauded Qatar’s work in organising a “World Cup for all Arabs”, in comments made less than 100 days to the global sporting event.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Al Faisal celebrated the FIFA countdown by wishing well to his neighboring country with a picture of the Saudi National Football Team celebrating their World Cup bid in March of this year.

مع انطلاق العد التنازلي لبدء مونديال كل العرب .. كأس العالم – قطر 2022 🇶🇦 🏆



أمنياتي للأشقاء في قطر بالتوفيق في تنظيم نسخة استثنائية، تتوّج هذا العمل الكبير الذي نفخر به جميعًا 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KpBFUJnKPq — عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل (@AbdulazizTF) August 16, 2022

“My best wishes to the brothers in Qatar in organising an exceptional edition, the culmination of this great work of which we are all proud,” said Al Faisal.

Since the Qatar diplomatic crisis in 2017, ties have been growing healthy between the two countries.

Recently the Salwa land border was expanded, allowing for the resumption of both economic and tourist relations for both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Travelers from Saudi Arabia are expected to travel through the Salwa crossing to witness their team’s sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi team will face Argentina, Mexico, and Poland in the Group C faction.

Morocco, and Tunisia, will join Saudi Arabia in representing the Arab world.

Qatar will host 1.5 million visitors at the first Middle East World Cup, with kick off scheduled for 20 November.