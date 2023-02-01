PSG’s Keylor Navas joins Nottingham Forest on straight loan

The 36-year-old Costa Rican international player returns to the pitch as the No.1 goalkeeper for the Premier League club.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas will officially be heading to Nottingham Forest, the French club announced ahead of the January transfer window closing.

“Paris Saint-Germain wishes Keylor much success for the rest of the season with Nottingham Forest,” the Ligue 1 leaders stated on their social media channels.

The famed Costa Rican goalkeeper will be starting alongside The Red’s lineup on loan until the end of the 2022–2023 season without an option to buy.

Having spent four years in the French capital, Navas is moving to England for the first time in his career rendering him The Red’s latest signing in the transfer window.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner has long been rumored to leave the Parisans and will now take over the position of injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Initially, Navas was rumored to be traded permanently to help lessen the wages of PSG.

Set on an annual salary close to $17 million, Navas is PSG’s eighth highest-paid footballer on the squad.

It’s been a troubling season for Nottingham Forest as they have struggled to compete in the Premier League.

The Reds currently sit 13th in the league under Crystal Palace, looking to fight to make it to the top 10 of the castle.

PSG’s Ayman Kari has also been loaned out this month to FC Lorient until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The loan deal comes with a one-season extension option for the 18-year-old.