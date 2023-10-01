PSG’s goalless draw against Clermont puts team at worst start to season in years

Positioned as one of the poorest-performing teams, Clermont is 17th in the league.

Paris St-Germain have made their worst start to a season since the Qatari takeover as Luis Enrique’s side suffered their third draw since the kickoff of the Ligue 1 season against 17th-sitting Clermont.

Dominant in control, PSG’s 67% ball possession was not enough to nail in a goal as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele failed to capitalise in Sunday’s match.

Frustrated with the attack, the Enrique side fired 21 shots, but only ten were on target.

Clermont’s efforts were heralded by goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who denied several attacks by the star-leading Parisian footballers.

Mbappe was limited on ball as ha faced off against a defensive duo, while Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele failed to lead with their own shots.

PSG and Clermont hold a brief history as the last four clashes have ended in three victories for Paris and one loss.

Last season, Clermont defeated PSG in their final game.

PSG has now dropped points for the 4th time this season, this time against the club ranked bottom of the league. With another loss, they could drop to fifth in the league later this weekend.

Champions League conquest

The Enrique’s side is now turning its attention to a trip to Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Due to a knee injury, Newcastle is missing one of their quality defenders, Sven Botman, who was expected to be a problematic challenge for Mbappe.

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the 4-0 win against Olympique de Marseille.

Ahead of the Champions League game, PSG provided an update on their star footballer.

“He trained with the group without embarrassment,” Enrique told reporters. “He received treatment this week and is in perfect condition,” the PSG coach added.

PSG is in the tough Group F which pits them against Newcastle, Milan, and Dortmund.