The 36-year-old Costa Rica international is rumoured to have snubbed Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to join the likes of the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest is moving closer to an agreement with Paris St Germain over a deal for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to French publication L’Équipe.

The 36-year-old backup goalkeeper for the Parisians has long been rumoured to be impacted by the financial tensions of the PSG and may have his contract agreement released if he joins the Premier League side on loan. The French outfit could benefit from Navas’ wages being off their books.

As first reported by French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the departure of Navas to Nottingham Forest could take the form of a loan.

Additionally, Nottingham Forest desperately needs a quality goalkeeper due to goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s injury, marking the Costa Rican as a target of the Steve Cooper side.

CONCACAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year for three consecutive years, Navas’s skills have been limited to the bench as 23-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma has taken the starting lineup for PSG.

Navas signed with PSG in 2019 and extended his contract until 2024, but a possible release allows the Persians to eliminate one of the highest wages in the squad.

According to Capology, Navas’ current annual salary is close to $17 million, positioning him as the team’s eighth-paid footballer.

This season, he has appeared in 21 matches, far fewer games than the superstar is used to.

Compared to Donnarumma, Keylor has managed to keep out 72.7% of the shots in his goal, while the Italian goalkeeper only managed 69.2%.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr had been linked to the goalkeeper, but it is rumoured that the footballer turned down the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the January transfer window closing in, Nottingham Forest is one of the sides that could submit an offer ahead of the deadline.

PSG is yet to give the green light with several options for Navas, as he could be set on a straight loan, a loan with a mandatory purchase option, or a permanent transfer.

Neither team have commented on the rumoured transfer.