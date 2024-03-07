PSG to mark International Women’s Day at Education City Stadium 

The famed Paris Saint-Germain Football Club has partnered with the Qatar Foundation to deliver female-led football activities to monumentalize the occasion.

Paris Saint-Germain will celebrate International Women’s Day at Education City Stadium on Friday, initiating various football activities welcoming women of all ages.

Partnering with Qatar Foundation to deliver female-led football activities to monumentalize the occasion, over 200 girls will participate in skill-building football drills and tournaments.

Amid enrolling over 100 girls across their Football and Handball programs as the largest sports organization for girls in Qatar, PSG Academy aims to engage with the women’s community through unique experiences.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, The Ministry of Culture held an event on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day, focused on Qatari women leaders in the arts and culture.

Media specialist Hessa Al Suwaidi moderated the discussion, which included participation from writers, consultants, and experts on the rights of people with disabilities.

According to Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi, director of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Culture and Arts, Qatar honours this day by empowering women and establishing laws protecting their right to privacy while guaranteeing they can achieve their roles as mothers and wives in the shared community.

To celebrate the occasion, several businesses, organizations, and communities within the Gulf States are coming together to recognise women’s significant role in shaping society and driving progress.