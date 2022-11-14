PSG overthrows Auxerre 5-0 in final game before World Cup

French leaders Paris Saint-Germain crushed Auxerre 5-0, with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar World Cup bound.

Mbappe ignited the game early in the 11th minute at the Parc des Princes stadium as Messi led the ball to Nuno Mendes, who volleyed the ball to the wonderboy.

The France international nailed his 12th goal, becoming the league’s top scorer beating Neymar to the punch.

Carlos Soler doubled the lead, with Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi chiming in a goal as he thrust the ball in the box of Auxerre in the 57th minute.

Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike dipped the last two points, overpowering keeper Benoit Costil, who failed to save five of the six shots on target.

Coach Galtier subbed off Messi and Neymar in the middle of the game as they took off to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

“I was probably the most concerned. That’s why I wanted to relieve Ney and Leo,” Galtier said after the game.

“Kylian stayed on the pitch, but he’s 23. Ney had also stopped in mid-week during a (training) session, and Leo was coming back from a calf strain,” Galtier added.

Central defender Presnel Kimpembe played on the pitch for only 15 minutes due to his call-up for the World Cup.

The French footballer sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the year and has been training to be fit in time for France’s debut in Qatar.

“I had it in mind for him to play today,” Galthie said. “I didn’t want to start him because it’s a long time since he played.”

PSG leads the standings 41 points ahead of Lens, who sits at 36 points.