PSG offers Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal record-breaking contract: reports 

Paris Saint-Germain have made a staggering offer of $268m (€250m) to FC Barcelona for its prodigy Lamine Yamal, Mundo Deportivo reported.

Long-term admirers of the 16-year-old star, PSG are reportedly prepared to break the bank, having initially offered $214m (€200m) earlier this year for his signature.

Spanish outlet MARCA reported that the Qatari-owned club had previously bid $214m for Yamal, a move confirmed by Barca president Joan Laporta in March, but the offer was rejected.

“We have offers for players like Lamine Yamal worth €200m, and we have said no,” Laporta said at the time.

“Because we trust in the boy, in his sporting projection, and we don’t have the need [to accept]. We are in a process of economic recovery and can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Laporta added.

If true, PSG’s offer for Yamal would shatter the world transfer record it set in 2017 when it triggered Neymar’s $238m (€222m) release clause at Camp Nou.

After French striker Kylian Mbappe’s departure earlier this month, PSG have been in the summer market for a new forward.

Dubbed the “chosen one” by former Barca coach Xavi, Yamal’s growth as a footballer and individual has been hailed by several footballers since his debut a year earlier at the age of 15.

A left-footed forward with excellent dribbling, passing, and chance-creating abilities, Yamal has scored seven goals for Barca this season.

The achievement marks him as the first player in La Liga history to score five goals before his 17th birthday.

Barcelona secured an eight-year extension with Yamal when he renewed his contract in October, binding him to the club until 2026.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, expressed confidence that they will extend Yamal’s contract again in 2025 when the player turns 18, anticipating his long-term commitment to the club.

“We are not afraid that he will leave because of the pact agreed upon when Lamine signed his last official document,” Deco told Esports3. “We have a contract for the next eight years.”