Joselu to leave Real Madrid after receiving offer from Qatar’s Al Gharafa: reports

A key veteran at Madrid, Joselu’s exit is a surprise as the footballer scored 17 goals and provided three assists last season, making 18 starts across all competitions.

Football striker Joselu Mato is set to leave Real Madrid after receiving an offer to play for Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Gharafa in Qatar, according to a report by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Joselu leaves Real Madrid and he’s set to join Qatari side Al Gharafa, decision made! Deal at final stages with Al Gharafa as details will be clarified soon with the striker,” Romano posted on X.

The Spanish footballer had initially looked to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after several reports suggested that Madrid had opted to secure the striker on a permanent deal from Espanyol.

However, with the arrival of French striker Kylian Mbappe and competition from Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, Joselu is concerned about receiving less playing time on the pitch.

The 34-year-old Spaniard joined Madrid last summer on loan for an initial fee of $548,000, with an option to make the transfer permanent for $1.6m at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Joselu joined Real Madrid’s youth academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons with the reserve team Castilla, before making his first-team debut for the Spanish giants in 2011.

Joselu’s departure may coincide with Nacho Fernandez’s exit, Madrid’s captain.

The defender’s contract expires at the end of June, and he is expected to join Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah.

Al Gharafa has yet to make an official announcement on Joselu’s signing.

The Qatari Side, who finished third in the QSL, will hold their pre-season training in Slovakia from July 16 to August 1.

Last September, Liverpool Montevideo star Fabricio Diaz accepted a move to Al Gharafa despite interest from Barcelona and Brighton.