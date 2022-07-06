PSG gives Zidane rumours the red card with new coach reveal

The Argentinian manager bids his farewell with PSG after 84 competitive games in charge, having won 55, drawn 15 and lost 14.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain [PSG] has appointed Christophe Galtier as the new manager after sacking now-ex-coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino spent 18 months with the French club before bidding his farewell this week.

During his time with PSG, the Argentinian won his first managerial titles, including the Ligue 1 championship last year and the 2020 Trophée des Champions and 2020 Coupe de France, respectively.

Last year, however, was not his year.

The former Tottenham manager suffered a great lost in the Champions League after failing to secure a win against Real Madrid last season and, more damagingly, to Manchester City in the 2021 semi-finals.

The team’s performance was then heavily ciritised by the club’s global fans for being ‘unexciting’ and ‘slow.’

Following news of his departure, Galtier, who left Nice last month after leading the team to a runners-up finish in the French Cup and fifth place in Ligue 1, signed a two-year contract with the French club, opening yet a new chapter to his impressive career.

Prior to that, the french manager played with Saint-Etienne for eight seasons, where he won the French Cup in 2012–2013.

“When you’re here [at the Parc des Princes] you feel the expectations,” Galtier, who is PSG’s first French manager since Laurent Blanc in 2013-16, said.

“I appreciate the responsibility that I have so that PSG can have a great season. I have been getting ready for it. If I have accepted his job it is because I am capable of it. But we have to do it all together.”

His appointment put growing rumors that PSG had been in talks with the 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane to rest, and came only two weeks after PSG’s president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, told Le Parisien: “Today we must be realistic; we don’t want flashy, bling-bling any more, it’s the end of the glitter.”

Galtier will now be reunited with Luis Campos, the club’s recently recruited football advisor who also worked at Lille.