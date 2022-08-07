PSG dominates in opening win for Ligue 1

Lionel Messi replicated his prime Barcelona form on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain conquered Clermont with a 5-0 victory in the Ligue 1 tournament.

The Argentine was the star of the match as he scored an astonishing bicycle-kick goal during the 86th minute of the game.

Messi would go on to score two goals for the team, while Neymar scored for the reigning Ligue 1 champions at the very beginning of the game.

Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos made their mark on the score sheet with a goal each.

PSG was missing their big three due to Mbappe’s minor groin issue.

The French champion was benched for the game as a precaution, with his appointed manager Christopher Galtier giving an update on his condition after the match.

“We wanted to preserve him, if it was a Champions League match, he might have played but he will be with us next weekend,” Galtier said.

The 10-time French champions will be taking on Montpellier Hérault SC on Saturday, and are anticipated to perform effortlessly in the match.

The Ligue 1 tournament will shift its schedule to accommodate Qatar’s winter World Cup.

The tournament will break on 12th of November to allow players participating in the World Cup to join their national teams.

The season will resume on 28th December and will end on 3rd of June next year.