PSG coach search continues as talks break down with Julian Nagelsmann

Paris Saint-Germain is on the verge of parting ways with French boss Christophe Galtier.

Famed Julian Nagelsmann will not be the Paris Saint-Germain head coach after talks between the two parties broke down, according to several sources.

Amid what was considered a sealed deal after several weeks of negotiation, PSG will look elsewhere to replace Christophe Galtier as head coach for the Parisians.

Once considered one of the most exciting young coaches in European football, Nagelsmann was rumored to be pairing up with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as an assistant to PSG.

The combined duo would have made an inciting proposition to lead PSG after a devastating and dramatic season that witnessed football legend Lionel Messi vacate the French pitch.

Now according to ESPN sources, PSG has eyed the likes of Luis Enrique, Sergio Conceicao, Marcelo Gallardo and Thiago Motta as Galtier’s replacements.

A long-reserved coach may be on the minds of the Parisians, as the club has had three managers in the last five years.

RMC reported that PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has contacted Mikel Arteta about moving to the French capital from Arsenal.

The surprise report may shock several fans as Arteta is fresh off coaching the Gunners to an exceptional second-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, for that reason alone, a union with Arteta seems unlikely as Arsenal gears up to compete vigorously for first place next year.

The future for PSG is dim, as superstar Kylian Mbappe may be the next star to leave after publicly declining his contract extension.

Whether or not Mbappe exits, a firm coach will be required for PSG to salvage itself to return to a competitive season.