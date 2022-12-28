PSG coach downplays spat rumours between Messi, Mbappe post World Cup

Despite passionately celebrating during and after the World Cup final match, Lionel Messi was defended by his coach who argued that he has a good relationship with teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi went head to head against Mbappe in an intense World Cup final match in Qatar, in which the Argentine celebrated in front of his PSG teammate after scoring all his goals.

Later that week, he was also seen laughing about a doll thrown to him by a fan that mocked Mbappe’s appearance as a ninja turtle.

Messi and mbappe moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5qJ8Gsylot — Nana yaw afuani (@centro241) December 18, 2022

Most of the relentless mocking, however, came from Argentinian keeper, Emiliano Martinez, who poked fun at Mbappe during Argentina’s trophy parade while Messi stood next to him.

Coach Galtier pinned the blame on Martinez saying his two star players will get along fine: “I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn’t Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper’s behaviour is down to him.”

“What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing. Of course he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way,” he added.

“He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team.”

Mbappe, who was back in PSG training a couple of days after World Cup exit, is yet to make a public comment on Messi.

Messi is expected to return on January 2 after an extended holiday break.

The duo’s chemistry will be vital as PSG push for a Champions League trophy and Ligue 1 title in the coming months.