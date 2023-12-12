PSG’s Champion League campaign hinges on Dortmund match 

The Parisians will take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their final group game.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Borussia Dortmund on their home turf on Wednesday in their final Champions League group stage game.

Dortmund will secure the top spot in Group F if they avoid losing against PSG.

In Group F, PSG competes against the likes of Newcastle and AC Milan, who all still have the possibility of joining the knockout stages.

If PSG defeats Dortmund, they retain the chance of joining the knockout stage, but their campaign will depend on the results of other teams in their group.

PSG currently sits second with seven points, three behind Dortmund and two ahead of Newcastle and Milan.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, PSG coach Luis Enrique has called the Champions League campaign for his team “challenging.”

“The most important thing is to focus on ourselves,” said Enrique.

“If we win, we’re going to finish first, but even if we lose, we could go through to the next phase. It’s so complicated, but I hope we can make it easier by winning,” the Spanish coach added.

Since Qatar Sports Investments took over PSG in 2011, the club has never failed to qualify from the Champions League group stages, reaching the semi-finals in 2021 and the final the year before.

Minority stake sold

Earlier this month, Qatar Sports Investments agreed to sell a 12.5% minority stake in PSG to U.S. private equity platform Arctos Partners.

The valuation of the PSG sale is estimated to be between $4.32 billion and $4.57 billion, two sources privy to the negotiation and speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Associated Press.

The financial details of the deal were not publicly disclosed by the French league club, the AP report said.

Arctos Partners’ investment is slated to push PSG “into new markets, including North America.” The funds will be allocated towards the expansion of PSG operations and the enhancement of its stadium and training centre, the AP report said.

Despite Arctos holding a non-controlling interest, PSG maintains that QSI will retain full control over all decisions related to the club. “QSI will continue to have full control of all decisions at PSG,” the club said in a statement.

QSI has significantly increased PSG’s net expenditure to over $1.1 billion since taking ownership 12 years ago.