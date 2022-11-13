Portgual calls up Ronaldo for his fifth World Cup

Santos defended his selection choices for the Qatar 2022 campaign, ready to risk it all.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his fifth World Cup after being named in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

At 37, Ronaldo will be paired up with 39-year-old central defender Pepe who was also named in the squad.

Coach Fernando Santos also named Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix in joining the country-side for their eighth World Cup appearance.

Veterans Joao Moutinho, Jose Fonte, and young star Renato Sanches have all been left out of the roster.

Notably, 19-year-old Benfica defender Antonio Silva will debut in his first World Cup appearance.

Santos defended his selection choices for the Qatar 2022 campaign, ready to risk it all.

“I do all the choosing in this case so, naturally, I assume all responsibilities,” he said. “If all goes well, I’m responsible. If not, which will not be the case, I will also be responsible.”

Portugal takes on Nigeria in a warm-up for Qatar on 17 November before they kick off their World Cup campaign on 23 November against Ghana. They also face Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Portugal team in full:

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa (Porto)

Rui Patricio (Roma)

José Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Pepe (Porto)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders

William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton)

Otavio Monteiro (Porto)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Joao Mario (Benfica)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards