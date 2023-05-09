Over 100 outstanding Qatar University graduates honoured by Amir Tamim

The university has graduated tens of thousands of students since its establishment in 1970.

Over 100 outstanding graduate students were honoured by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the graduation ceremony of the 46th batch (class of 2023) of Qatar University (QU).

The event, held at the university’s sports and events complex, was attended by distinguished personalities, including the Speaker of the Shura Council and members of the university’s board of trustees.

During the celebration, the university’s President Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Derham presented certificates to 767 graduate students from various disciplines.

The ceremony showcased a film about the students’ academic journey, the university’s achievements, as well as its research innovations in various fields.

QU graduated 3,913 students with bachelor’s, diploma, master’s, doctorate and doctor of pharmacy degrees, from various semesters: Summer 2022, Fall 2022, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.

In his speech, Dr. Al Derham emphasised the University’s commitment to quality education, scientific research and institutional work, making it a vital contributor to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

“Today, we celebrate the 46th batch of Qatar University graduates who joined a new group of 3,913 male and female graduates to join the ranks of the over 64,000 graduates of the university since its establishment,” he said.

“The concerted efforts of Qatar University’s sectors and its staff have yielded success in achieving most of the desired goals of the previous strategic plan. Furthermore, we are on the verge of approving the university’s strategic plan for the next phase, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (2023-2030).”

The official also disclosed QU’s upcoming events, including the General Conference of the International Association of Universities and the International Conference on Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice.

Qatar University is also set to hold the International Conference on Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice (IPECP) and All Together Better Health (ATBH), making it the first time such events are taking place in the Middle East and North Africa region.

During the ceremony, Dr. Al Derham commended the graduating students for their commitment to their responsibilities towards God, the country, and the Amir, and encouraged them to contribute to Qatar’s growth by working hard.

“Now is the time for dedication and giving. Be a shining example by serving your country, being faithful to your leadership, and being loyal to your families, and rest assured that your university doors will always remain open for you,” he added.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and deepest gratitude to your esteemed parents for their unwavering support and dedication towards your academic journey,” he concluded.”

Al Ansari, representing the 46th graduating class, reflected on the honour of standing on a podium where 45 other graduates have stood before him. He praised the heroic achievements and glorious history of Qatar, and the leaders who made it possible.

Qatar’s stars shines brightly in the sky of achievement, surpassing all of its contemporaries, he said.

The ceremony was also hosted by Dr. Khalid Al Hashimi, a professor at the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University.

He described the university as a towering academic institution that serves as a shelter for knowledge, a fuel for innovation, and a hub for scientific research.

Since its establishment in the late 1970s, the university has graduated tens of thousands of male and female students, each with their own unique story and narrative written with their own minds and hands, as stated by Dr. Al Hashimi.