Ooredoo partners with Suffix for Doha Marathon 2025

Suffix will manage all aspects of the Doha Marathon, which is set to take place in January, including coordination, timing, and online registration.

Ooredoo, a leading telecommunications operator in Qatar, has partnered with Suffix, a renowned sports management and consultancy firm, to oversee the Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2025.

The partnership was formalised by Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Ooredoo’s Director of Public Relations, and Ahmad Al Majed, General Manager of Suffix.

Founded in 2007, Suffix has extensive experience managing over 280 sports events, including major regional marathons such as the Gulf Bank Marathon in Kuwait, the Riyadh Marathon, and the Jeddah Half Marathon.

Al Kuwari expressed confidence in the collaboration, noting that Suffix’s proven track record in marathon management makes it an ideal partner for Qatar’s largest community sports event. He highlighted that this partnership aligns with Ooredoo’s goal of attracting top talent to ensure the highest standards for the marathon.

For his part, Suffix’s manager Ahmad Al Majed underlined the company’s commitment to delivering a standout event, which will take place next year on January 17.

He added that Suffix’s expertise will provide a memorable experience for athletes, positioning the Ooredoo Doha Marathon as one of the most prominent sporting events in the region.

Under this agreement, Suffix will manage all aspects of the marathon, including coordination, timing, and online registration.