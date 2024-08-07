Ooredoo opens registration for 2025 Doha marathon

Ooredoo Qatar has officially confirmed that the 14th edition of the Ooredoo Doha Marathon will be held in January 2025.

Registration for the annual Doha Marathon is now open, as confirmed by Ooredoo.

This year’s marathon promises an energetic and engaging experience, boasting a lively atmosphere and a range of family-friendly activities.

The 14th edition of the Doha Marathon is set to be the largest ever with over 15,000 runners.

In the last edition, approximately 10,000 people took part in the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, where Solomon Mutai won the Full Marathon (42.2 km) with an impressive time of 02:12:48.

CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al-Thani, speaking about the 13th edition, said: “The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has once again surpassed expectations, uniting athletes and supporters in a celebration of health, endurance, and community.”

Participations

Participants can choose from various races, including the Full Marathon (42 km), Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km, 5 km, and two youth races.

The youth races include a 5 KM event for ages 13-17 and a 1 KM event for children under 13.

Runners can pick up their timing chips, t-shirts, and race numbers from January 14 to 16 at designated locations.

By signing up four or more runners in one session, entrants can secure a 25% discount on registration fees.

Special prizes will be awarded to ensure a welcoming and inclusive experience for all participants. Special prizes will be given to Qatari participants in each category.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to local charities, highlighting Ooredoo’s commitment to community support and development.

Competitors with disabilities are welcome to participate in all distance categories up to 21 km.

The 2025 marathon is expected to kick off and conclude at Hotel Park on January 17, 2025, adjacent to the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Those interested can register online on Ooredoo’s platform.