Ooredoo partners with New Balance for Doha Marathon 2025

The collaboration designates New Balance as the official footwear and apparel partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, scheduled to take place on January 17.

Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications provider in Qatar, has announced a three-year strategic partnership with New Balance, the internationally recognised sports footwear and apparel brand.

This partnership aims to enhance the experience for more than 15,000 participants expected at next year’s marathon, which has become one of the one of the leading sporting events in the region.

The signing ceremony included prominent attendees such as Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar, and Stuart Henwood, the Regional General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, and India at New Balance.

They were joined by regional executives from New Balance and distinguished figures from Qatar’s sports community, including representatives from Aspire and Al Sadd FC, as well as coaches from the New Balance Run Club in Doha.

Al-Kuwari, who is also the vice chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“As the official footwear and apparel partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, we are confident that New Balance will enhance the overall experience for all participants,” he said in a statement.

“Their commitment to quality and innovation will undoubtedly add immense value to this prestigious event, and we look forward to the 2025 edition.”

For his part, Henwood emphasised New Balance’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and cultivating a vibrant running culture that extends beyond race day.

“Through our involvement in the Doha Marathon 2025, we’re excited to engage with running communities in Qatar and beyond, delivering a unique running experience,” he said. “At New Balance, running is at the core of who we are.”

The Doha Marathon will guide runners along the scenic Corniche route, showcasing the beauty of Doha while promoting fitness and community spirit.

With New Balance’s support, Ooredoo is confident that the marathon will continue to grow in both size and prestige, drawing athletes from around the world.

Renowned for its support of prestigious global athletic events like the London and New York Marathons, New Balance will provide its expertise to the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, further enhancing its significance in Qatar’s sporting calendar.