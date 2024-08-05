Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatar’s Ammar Ismail sets new personal best record

The Qatari runner marked a new personal record, qualifying him for the World Championships in Tokyo 2025.

Qatar’s Ammar Ismail has secured fourth place in his group in the 400-meter dash, clocking a new personal best of 44.66 seconds on Sunday at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Ismail will now compete in the repechage round on Monday to qualify for the semifinals.

The 27-year-old star, who finished ahead of Jamaica’s famed Sean Bailey, has also qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo 2025 after his dominant debut at the Olympics.

America’s Michael Norman finished first in place, recording a time of 44.10 seconds.

Ahead of his campaign at the Paris Games, Ismail won the gold medal in the 400-meter sprint at the Kazakhstan Bronze Athletics Tour in June, setting a new personal record of 45.03 seconds.

The track and field athlete also claimed the gold medal in the 400-meter sprint at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February 2023 in Kazakhstan, with a time of 46.25 seconds.

In Paris, Ismail is competing alongside several Qatari track and field athletes, including Abderrahman Samba, Abubaker Haydar, Bassem Humeida, and Ismail Dawood.