Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatar Beach Volleyball duo advance to quarterfinals

At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan became bronze medalists.

Team Qatar’s beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Monday after a decisive 2-0 victory over Chile.

The superstar pair defeated Chilean pair Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt with scores of 21-14 and 21-13.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended the match and publicly congratulated the stars on X after their impressive qualification.

“Congratulations to the beach volleyball team for qualifying! To the quarterfinals after a well-deserved win over Chile 2-0,” he wrote.

Continuing their unbeaten streak, Younousse and Tijan have triumphed over Australia, Sweden, and Italy on their path to securing an Olympic medal.

Qatar will now take on the United States’s Miles Partain and Andrew Benesh.

The U.S. team kept their hopes alive when they defeated Italians Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai 2-0 on Monday in the Round of 16 in Paris.