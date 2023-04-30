Neymar move to Manchester United possible if Qatari Sheikh Jassim takes over

Neymar has scored 18 times in 29 games this season but has been hampered by knee and ankle injuries

Manchester United could potentially move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, should a proposed takeover by Qatari banker, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, be completed, The Sun reported.

Any deal to sign the Brazilian superstar would hinge on funding that could come from the takeover, and even then, Neymar would need convincing to leave his cushy gig in Paris, even if the club would be happy to let him go.

However, rumors indicate that Sheikh Jassim has put Neymar as one of his marquee signings for the club to signal the new owners’ intentions moving forward.

In a statement issued on his behalf by a senior London PR company, Sheikh Jassim said he planned to “return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch”.

The statement added: “Above all, the bid will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.”

Neymar is one of the most sought-after players in world football and has a long-term contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian forward has been instrumental in PSG’s recent success, winning multiple domestic titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2020.

He has scored 18 times in 29 games this season but has been hampered by knee and ankle injuries. His recurring injury and his extremely high £616k-per-week contract have led some to speculate that PSG would be willing to part ways with him.

But PSG has shown no public desire to let go of their star player, and it remains to be seen if they would even consider selling him.

Despite this, there have been rumors of Neymar’s potential departure from the French club, with Manchester United being one of the possible destinations, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.