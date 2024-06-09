Need for speed: Formula One’s 2026 regulations confirms lighter cars

The next generation of F1 cars will be downsized, a change that promises to not only construct better racing but also pave the way for a more sustainable future for the sport.

The FIA, the governing body of Formula 1 (F1), has recently revealed updated regulations for 2026, aiming to introduce significant changes to the current cars in order to enhance the racing experience and ultimately promote sustainability within the sport.

The unveiling of the new design earlier this month marks a long-anticipated shift for F1, with a focus on creating a more “nimble car”. This move comes in response to years of criticism from drivers and teams regarding the previous car designs.

In a notable departure from the F1 cars introduced in 2022, which were the largest and heaviest in F1 history, the latest models will undergo a reduction in both size and weight.

The 2026 regulations will reduce the minimum weight of the vehicles by 30kg, introduce active aerodynamics to reduce drag on straights and introduce a new electric power boost system to replace the existing drag reduction system (DRS) overtaking aid.

The new era of F1 cars will also be smaller, as 200mm have been removed from the wheelbase and 100mm from the width.

The physical changes come in tandem with a new power unit with a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine, plus the use of 100 percent sustainable fuels.

Kicking off the hybrid era, F1 is scrapping the MGU-H, a component used to convert heat from exhaust gases into electricity.

The 2026 regulations are now set to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on June 28.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem applauded the modification to F1 cars, describing it as a chance for reinvention.

“Following the publication of 2026 power unit regulations two years ago we have taken opportunity to redefine the chassis regulations to match the energy requirement of the new power units,” Sulayem said.

“Collaborating with our partners at Formula 1 and with the assistance of the sport’s 10 teams and all our stakeholders, this represents a unique revision that will ensure our premier championship is even more relevant to what is happening in the world,” he added.

Driver’s criticism

Yet the change has raised some concerns, primarily among race drivers.

The extra emphasis on electric power could result in cars running out of battery on the straights, forcing drivers to slow down and shift gears before braking zones.

The most successful driver in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton, has welcomed the move but expressed unease about the car’s changes.

“It’s only 30 kilos, so it’s going in the right direction, but it’s still heavy,” he said.

“I have only just seen [the FIA announcement] you have all seen. I have spoken to some drivers who have driven it on the simulator. They said it’s pretty slow, so we will see if it is actually the right direction or not,” Hamilton added.

Yet the 39-year-old star, who will be in the second season with Ferarri in 2026, praised F1’s environmental considerations.

“In terms of sustainability on the power unit, that’s a really bold step and going in the right direction. We have got to make sure the cars are efficient, fast, and an actual step forward, and the racing is improved.”

Williams driver Alex Albon also raised concerns about the cars’ overall simulation speed of the cars.

“We’ve had our sim guys do some work, but myself, I haven’t done any work. I don’t want to speak out of turn, but I think it’s going to be very slow, extremely slow.”

“I guess there is a lot of stuff being done around making sure the straight-line speeds are not tapering off at the end with all the MGU-K and whatnot being involved. I still think there needs to be some work done,” Albon added.